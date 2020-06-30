Windy City LIVE

'MasterChef Junior' competitor Avani Shah teaches Ryan & Val to bake

13-year-old Chicago chef and "MasterChef Junior" finalist Avani Shah showed Val and Ryan how to make her elevated, yet simple recipe for Tres Leches Cake.

AVANI'S TRES LECHES CAKE

For the cake:
Use any box cake and the ingredients to prepare it (usually 2-3 eggs, oil and water).

For the tres leches:
1/2 cup sweet condensed milk
1/2 cup evaporated milk
1/2 whole milk
*You can sub out any milks you have, oat, coconut, etc. Having condensed is ideal for this cake.
1 tsp vanilla

For the topping:
Make a homemade whip or you can use a canned whip, or no whip.
To make whip:
1 cup heavy cream
3 tbsp powder sugar
1/2 tsp vanilla
Whisk until whipped cream consistency.

Feel free to add berries (you can mix with sugar)
Or any fruit or shredded coconut.

Directions:
Bake your cake of choice. You want to have it cool to just about room temperature. Then you want to take a skewer and poke several holes throughout the cake. You want the stick to reach the bottom of the cake. (You are going to keep the cake in the cake pan or dish you bake it in, to hold the liquid in). Once you have made several pokes, pour your leches mixture over the cake. Be sure to cover the whole cake. You can let the cake chill for up to a day covered. When you are ready to serve, add your toppings and enjoy!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbakingwindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
Spice up summer grilling with Jewel-Osco
Local company creates giant quarantine activities for kids
This drink contains 37 superfoods
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alleged victim of viral CTA body-slam video speaks out
CPD, ATF, seeking to ID suspects in arson fires following George Floyd's death
Legendary entertainer Carl Reiner dies at 98
Fauci warns US could see 100k coronavirus cases per day
Ohio man puts donkey to sleep with sweet serenade
City releases video of incident that led to Eddie Johnson's firing
Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
Show More
4 injured after shooting at gas station in River North
Facebook to invest $800M for data center in DeKalb
IRS says it won't push back Tax Day beyond July 15
Indiana reports nearly 366 new COVID-19 cases
Americans facing European Union travel ban
More TOP STORIES News