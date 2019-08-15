Food & Drink

Banana-killing fungus may cause shortage of fruit, increase in prices

Bananas may soon be harder to find, as well as more expensive.

Officials in Colombia confirm a fungus that decimated banana plantations in Asia and Australia is now in the South American country.

The tropical "race four" strain of panama disease infects the soil banana plants grow in and eventually makes them unable to produce fruit.

The fungus led Colombian authorities to declare a state of emergency.

The disease generally spreads before it is discovered and containment efforts probably won't keep it from migrating across Latin America, according to experts.

A different strain of the fungus decimated bananas in the early 1900's.

Farmers started growing the type of bananas we eat today specifically because they were resistant to it.

As this fungus spreads, there are no additional banana types that can easily survive the shipping time from Latin America to U.S. grocers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinku.s. & worldfruit
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after windows on dozens of cars smashed downtown, sources say
Men charged in murder-for-hire plot that killed 2
Fugitive survives 3 years in makeshift bunker
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report reveals new details
Man with criminal history accused of murdering Gary woman
ABC7 Flywitness News at the Chicago Air & Water Show
Show More
Team Oracle takes CPS student sky high
Dale Earnhardt Jr. OK after plane skids off runway, catches fire
Illinois health officials warn of toxic blue-green algae
Federal prosecutor blasts Krasner after Philadelphia shooting
July was hottest month on Earth since records began: NOAA
More TOP STORIES News