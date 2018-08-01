Baobab BBQ opens its doors in Lincoln Square

Looking to chow down on some barbecue? A new spot has you covered. Called Baobab BBQ, the fresh addition is located at 2301 W. Foster Ave. in Lincoln Square and offers a South African twist to its smoky fare.
The restaurant is helmed by chef and owner Andrew Dunlop, who has more than 25 years of experience cooking in Africa, the U.S. and Europe, per its website.
On the menu, offerings include the combination platter with brisket, pulled pork, ribs and pulled chicken; the beef brisket sandwich with slaw; and the roasted corn and quinoa salad complete with crisp tortilla, field greens and peach and ginger dressing. Sides on offer include mac and cheese, baked beans, jalapeno cornbread and more. Check out the website for a full menu and more information.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, Baobab BBQ seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Steve C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 28, wrote, "The stars of the meal were the sliced brisket, spare ribs and believe it or not the pickles. The pickled onions and cucumbers are housemade and the perfect bite to cut the savoriness of the various meats."
Yelper Emma M. added, "Perfect addition to Lincoln Square in an area in desperate need of a great barbecue joint. A lot to love here, but most importantly they have a legit smoker out back so all the meats get the proper treatment."
Head on over to check it out: Baobab BBQ is open from 5-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
