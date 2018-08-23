Bar stools and brews: Get to know 3 of Chicago's newest pubs

Doc's Grey Horse Saloon & Eatery
5440 S. Narragansett Ave., Garfield Ridge
Photo: Eddie F./Yelp
Doc's Grey Horse Saloon & Eatery features a full service bar and a family-friendly dining area. It's named for Duane "Doc" Wilhelms, who always favored a grey horse at the racetrack, the new establishment says on its website.
On the menu, you'll find appetizers like chicken wings, mozzarella sticks and pretzel bites; pasta dishes like fried spaghetti and bacon mac and cheese; grilled cheese, steak and chicken sandwiches; and pizzas sold by the slice or by the pie.
Thirsty? Check out one of the signature cocktails on offer like the boozy bourbon mint julep. The full menu can be seen here.
Doc's Grey Horse Saloon & Eatery's current Yelp rating of four stars out of nine reviews indicates the newcomer is off to a promising start.
Yelper Eddie F. wrote, "Great little establishment in the heart of Garfield Ridge! Enjoyed the chicken sandwich, which was recommended by the waitress. The chicken was cooked perfectly and flavors mixed well."
And Chrissy J. wrote, "Awesome little gem on the south side. Chill, laid-back atmosphere, industrial modern decor, super friendly waitstaff and owners."
Doc's Grey Horse Saloon & Eatery is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Rocks River North
751 N. Clark St., River North
Photo: Rocks River North/Yelp
Rocks River North is the third installation of Rocks pubs around Chicago, housed in the space formerly occupied by Adelaine's. The pub has both indoor and outdoor seating and a wide selection of whiskeys.
Craft beer, spirits and signature cocktails are on offer. Try custom creations like the Churchill's Breakfast, a rye drink with cold brew coffee, maple and tiki bitters; the Summer in St. Pete with gin, aloe liqueur, cucumber and fresh lime; and the whiskey-based Raggedy Andy with beet, orange and egg white. Head over to the pub's website for a full list of offerings.
It's still early days for Rocks River North, which has just one review on Yelp thus far.
Yelper Phong H. wrote, "Great no-frills bar. Great for drinks and making friends. Will have pizza and quick food for those that are interested. Good place to check out for those who are interested in a good dive bar."
Rocks River North is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday-Friday and Sunday and 4 p.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday.
Taylor Street Tap
1358 W. Taylor St., Little Italy
Photo: meche i./Yelp
At Taylor Street Tap, happy hour runs all day long for craft beers: grab a pint for $5.
Helmed by co-owners Brian Fadden and Dylan MacWilliams, the pub features live music with a focus on blues acts, Chicago Reader reports. For a schedule of events, check out the new establishment's website here.
The pub has been hitting the right note with locals, with a perfect five-star rating.
Yelper Jesus V., who reviewed Taylor Street Tap on July 7, wrote, "Was invited to this bar and will say I'm very impressed. First off I'm a simple guy, and the space is small and intimate but plenty to sit. I enjoyed the live blues ... It's a chill and relaxed bar, away from the high volume traffic area."
Meche I. noted, "Great place to kick back with friend on a hot day and drink a nice wine or beer. Great vibes from everyone there and awesome location."
Taylor Street Tap is open from 3 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday-Friday and Sunday and 3 p.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday.