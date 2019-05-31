Food & Drink

Ben & Jerry's announces CBD-infused ice cream could be coming soon if FDA allows CBD in food, beverages

Ben & Jerry's says a CBD-infused ice cream could be coming soon if the FDA allows CBD to be added to food and beverages.

The FDA currently prohibits adding cannabidiol to food and beverages.

"We are open to bringing CBD-infused ice cream to your freezer as soon as it's legalized at the federal level," the company said in a press release.

CBD is sold legally in other forms, but unlike marijuana products, it does not cause people to get high. It comes from the cannabis plant hemp.

Ben & Jerry's has submitted a comment in support of legalization. The public comment period for the FDA runs through July 2, 2019. Comments can be made online.

Ben & Jerry's wants to use sustainably-sourced CBD from its home state of Vermont.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkvermontwashington d.c.fdacannabis watchfooddrugice cream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois House passes marijuana legalization bill
Murdered Pilsen woman's family expected to speak
Active shooter situation reported at a city municipal building in Virginia Beach
Cook Co. State's Attorney's Office to release documents related to Jussie Smollett case
PRIDE 2019: Chicago murals create visibility for LGBTQ community
Mayor Lightfoot calls on Ald. Ed Burke to resign after new charges filed
Acid spills from truck after Tri-State Tollway crash; SB lanes closed
Show More
MALEAH DAVIS: Unknown remains found amid search in Arkansas
VIDEO: Shark gets very close to swimmer at Florida beach
Bartlett man charged in fatal stabbing of 93-year-old mother
2 dead in apparent Cicero murder-suicide: police
136 dogs found in California home in gated community
More TOP STORIES News