Beyond Meat: Try it free at Carl's Jr., Del Taco on Friday

If you've been wanting to taste the plant-based Beyond Meat, you can try it for free Friday at Carl's Jr. and Del Taco.

You can get a free "Beyond Famous Star with Cheese" at participating Carl's Jr. restaurants.

Also, some Del Taco locations will be giving away Beyond Tacos.

You can get more details on the giveaway on Beyond Meat's website.

The food giveaways are to celebrate Beyond Meat's launch Thursday on the stock market.

Investors in the El Segundo-based company include Jessica Chastain, Leonardo DiCaprio and Bill Gates.
