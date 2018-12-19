Big & Little's Restaurant & Bar makes Logan Square debut, with tacos and more | Hoodline

A new spot to score tacos, seafood and burgers has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called BIG & little's Restaurant & Bar, the fresh arrival is located at 3000 W. Fullerton Ave. in Logan Square.
This Logan Square spot, the chain's fourth Chicago Restaurant, boasts an indoor space that has 11 TVs and a full bar with strong cocktails like the Kokosnoot and Penicillin. Yelpers are excited about its 200-seat patio with a fire pit and note that its menu is big on taco offerings--like the popular Japanese beef short rib, Banh mi and Ahi tuna poke. Other favorite menu items include the Zeus burger, shrimp and chips and kimchi fries. Check out this eatery's full offerings here.
With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, BIG & little's Restaurant & Bar has made a promising start.
Yelper Brian H. wrote, "The beer is great, food is superb and the service can't be beat. It's also one of the only places in Logan Square to get Merkts cheddar."
And Michael L. added, "The tacos are amazing and the full bar is a nice touch. I can't wait to see this place in the summer time, the patio looks awesome."
Head on over to check it out: BIG & little's Restaurant & Bar is open from 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
