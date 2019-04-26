Big Boss Spicy Fried Chicken opens its doors in Bridgeport

A new chicken shop, offering sandwiches, chicken wings and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Big Boss Spicy Fried Chicken, the newcomer is located at 2520 S. Halsted St. in Bridgeport.
As its name suggests, Big Boss Spicy Fried Chicken specializes in flaming-hot, Nashville-style chicken, from wings to tenders to thighs and legs. Keep an eye out for its Big Boss Sandwich, which features a spicy, fried chicken breast piled high with coleslaw and served on a butter bun. (See the full menu here.)
The new chicken shop has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp.
Riley L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 6, wrote, "Wow! So happy that they're open! Spicy fried chicken served several ways and at five different spice levels. ... If you're into spicy fried chicken, then this is the place for you."
Yelper Ryan L. added, "Just had a chance to try this new spot in Bridgeport -- it's amazing! Got the 'must-try' chicken sandwich, which did not disappoint."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Big Boss Spicy Fried Chicken is open from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Wednesday-Monday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
