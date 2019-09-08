Food & Drink

Bill's Grill shares tips on how to properly clean your grill

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bill Hazel didn't earn the name "Mr. No Sauce At All" by chance. For over 20 years, Bill's Grill spent his days and nights driving commercial trucks. He would come home and relax by taking to the grill.

Friends and family would travel near and far the minute they heard Bill was on the grill. His perfected BBQ technique and signature rub has been winning hearts for years.

What went from a hobby has now grown to become a mobile food truck, where Bill is putting in some precious miles serving passion through BBQ spare ribs, rib tips, chicken wings and sausage links, each cooked for a number of hours over cherry wood that only adds to the full-bodied flavor.

Bill Hazel joined ABC7 with some tips on how to clean your grill before putting it away for the summer.

To learn more about Bill's Grill visit https://www.billsgrillmobilebbq.com/
