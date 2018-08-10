FOOD & DRINK

Bingo Tea makes its debut in Chinatown

Photo: Tina X./Yelp

By Hoodline
If bubble tea is what you're after, look no further than this new Chinatown shop. Called Bingo Tea, the fresh addition is located at 2150 S. Archer Ave.

This spot offers fruit tea and milk tea in flavors such as orange, roasted oolong, strawberry jasmine and jade dew green tea with cheese milk. Purple yam milk, baked goods and fresh fruit yogurts in mango, blueberry and cherry are also on offer.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp, Bingo Tea is still finding its footing.

"Ultimate Fruit Tea is amazing. They infuse fruits in their tea and let it soak for multiple hours, then remove the fruits and add fresh fruit when it's ordered," wrote Douglas Y., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 6. "They also give a ton of fruits in the drink. The sweetness taste is very natural and it is not overwhelming, so it complements the tea really well."

Yelper Vicky L. wrote, "I ordered the cheese cap with Jin Fung tea, which I thought the cheese cap was good but overall was a three. There was no tea taste."

The new shop's hours were not available at time of publication.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
