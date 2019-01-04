FOOD & DRINK

Bistec Bar and Grill brings Mexican fare to Near North

By Hoodline
A new Mexican spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Bistec Bar and Grill, the fresh arrival is located at 1523 N. Kingsbury St. in Near North.

The restaurant offers its take on Mexican and American food. It offers the Tan Avocado burger with a beef patty, guacamole and sauteed mushrooms; a burrito with Mexican rice, chorizo, pico de gallo, peppers; and a chopped salad with corn, avocado, black beans and more. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has made a promising start.

Lana J., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Dec. 13, wrote, "A unique twist to Mexican food. I ordered the Bistec kebabs and chicken wings as appetizers. The kebabs were enough to feed four, and their chicken wings have a zesty barbecue kick. Loved the chicken wings."

And Greta K. wrote, "The food was excellent. I had the chicken BALT with homemade chipotle mayonnaise and it was excellent. My mom had a salad with salmon on top, which was cooked to perfection."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Bistec Bar and Grill is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
