Bistec Bar and Grill brings Mexican fare to Near North

A new Mexican spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Bistec Bar and Grill , the fresh arrival is located at 1523 N. Kingsbury St. in Near North.The restaurant offers its take on Mexican and American food. It offers the Tan Avocado burger with a beef patty, guacamole and sauteed mushrooms; a burrito with Mexican rice, chorizo, pico de gallo, peppers; and a chopped salad with corn, avocado, black beans and more. (Check out the full menu here .)With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has made a promising start.Lana J., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Dec. 13, wrote, "A unique twist to Mexican food. I ordered the Bistec kebabs and chicken wings as appetizers. The kebabs were enough to feed four, and their chicken wings have a zesty barbecue kick. Loved the chicken wings."And Greta K. wrote , "The food was excellent. I had the chicken BALT with homemade chipotle mayonnaise and it was excellent. My mom had a salad with salmon on top, which was cooked to perfection."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Bistec Bar and Grill is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.