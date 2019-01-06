FOOD & DRINK

Bistro Campagne welcomes Executive Chef Adam Grandt

Bistro Campagne has been serving authentic French cuisine in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood for over a decade.

Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Bistro Campagne has been serving authentic French cuisine in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood for over a decade. But now a brand new executive chef is bringing his vision to the Bistro.

Chef Adam Grandt joined ABC7 to show off his skills in the kitchen.

About Adam Grandt
Chef Adam Grandt began his career as a sous chef at Highland Park's renowned Carlos' Restaurant, a fine dining fixture on Chicago's north shore for more than 30 years. Grandt then was Vincent's (Andersonville) chef de cuisine recreating the original Dutch-focused menu into New American cuisine and was most recently the executive chef at Chop House in Wicker Park.

Abut Bistro Campagne
Bistro Campagne, located in Lincoln Square, is a warm and friendly neighborhood restaurant in the tradition of a true countryside French bistro. Late restaurant founder, Michael Altenberg, one of the earliest advocates of the farm to table movement, created a restaurant that, since 2002, provides delicious, seasonal options pleasing to the palate while remaining mindful of the origins of each item used to create the distinctive dishes. Bistro Campagne is committed to the use of organic food products and strongly supports the sustainable, low impact agriculture movement.

Bistro Campagne is open seven days a week serving dinner Monday - Friday from 5:30 - 9 p.m.; Saturday 5 - 10:30 p.m. and Sunday from 5 - 9 p.m. with Sunday brunch served from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. For more information visit http://www.bistrocampagne.com/
