Black Restaurant Week spotlight: Friistyle in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (WLS) --We are now midway through Chicago Black Restaurant Week.
It's a celebration of African American-owned eateries that encourages people from all over the city and suburbs to give these restaurants a try.
Terrell and Tanja stopped by one featured restaurant in Bronzeville. Friistyle has been open for six months, drawing a steady stream of visitors with its Belgian-style Pomme Frites.
On why Black Restaurant Week is important, owner Corey Gilkey said, "Try these people out, they're very, very good restaurants. I mean, fantastic restaurants."
Friistyle is located at 5059 South Prairie Avenue.
For a full list of restaurants participating in Chicago Black Restaurant Week, visit: www.chiblackrestaurantweek.com.