Black Restaurant Week spotlight: Friistyle in Bronzeville

We are now midway through Chicago Black Restaurant Week.It's a celebration of African American-owned eateries that encourages people from all over the city and suburbs to give these restaurants a try.Terrell and Tanja stopped by one featured restaurant in Bronzeville. Friistyle has been open for six months, drawing a steady stream of visitors with its Belgian-style Pomme Frites.On why Black Restaurant Week is important, owner Corey Gilkey said, "Try these people out, they're very, very good restaurants. I mean, fantastic restaurants."Friistyle is located at 5059 South Prairie Avenue.For a full list of restaurants participating in Chicago Black Restaurant Week, visit: www.chiblackrestaurantweek.com