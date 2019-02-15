FOOD & DRINK

Black Restaurant Week spotlight: Friistyle in Bronzeville

Friistyle has been open for six months drawing a steady stream of visitors with its Belgian-style Pomme Frites.

By and Tanja Babich
CHICAGO (WLS) --
We are now midway through Chicago Black Restaurant Week.

It's a celebration of African American-owned eateries that encourages people from all over the city and suburbs to give these restaurants a try.

Terrell and Tanja stopped by one featured restaurant in Bronzeville. Friistyle has been open for six months, drawing a steady stream of visitors with its Belgian-style Pomme Frites.

RELATED: 2019 Chicago Black Restaurant Week

On why Black Restaurant Week is important, owner Corey Gilkey said, "Try these people out, they're very, very good restaurants. I mean, fantastic restaurants."

Friistyle is located at 5059 South Prairie Avenue.

For a full list of restaurants participating in Chicago Black Restaurant Week, visit: www.chiblackrestaurantweek.com.
