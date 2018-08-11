FOOD & DRINK

Blue chardonnay gives new options to wine drinkers

Wine drinkers have a new option among the usual reds and whites.

A blue wine called Vindigo is a new trend in the south of France, and it's selling fast.

Vindigo is a light turquoise chardonnay that has been filtered through a pulp of red grape skins. The grape skins' natural pigment creates the blue color.

Those who have tried it say Vindigo is fruity and refreshing - and looks very tempting in their wine glasses.
