BomboBar brings doughnuts and more to Old Town

If doughnuts are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called BomboBar, the new arrival is located at 1529 N. Wells St. in Old Town.
From an Italian hole-less doughnut to crispy chicken, BomboBar offers both sweet and savory items. This is the second BomboBar in Chicago, with the first one found in the West Loop. The new spot offers coffee, gelato, pizza, sandwiches, doughnuts and more.
With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has made a promising start.
Ashley L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 16, wrote, "One word: Bombolini's! BomboBar is one of those must-visit and totally Instagrammable dessert places that I'm really happy is on this side of town now."
And Miriam B. wrote, "This place is the real deal with amazing gelato, fresh ground espresso drinks and bombolini (aka the best doughnuts ever)."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. BomboBar is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 8 a.m.-midnight on Thursday, 8 a.m.-2:30 a.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 a.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
