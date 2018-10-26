FOOD & DRINK

Bonchon brings fried chicken and Korean fare to Wicker Park

Photo: Naywri W./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've been dreaming about Korean food, you should head over to a recent opening in Wicker Park. The new arrival, Bonchon, is located at 1732 W. Division St. and marks the South Korean chain's 65th U.S. location.

Since opening in New York City in 2002, the chain has been winning over American customers with its Korean-style fried chicken, one order at time. Chicken strips, drums and wings come with garlic soy and spicy sauces. But co-owner David Cheng wants people to know that, with bulgogi tacos, japchae and udon noodle soup, Bonchon is more than just chicken, according to Eater Chicago.

A 3.5-star rating indicates Yelpers are warming up to Bonchon.

Charles D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 14 and gave it five stars, wrote, "The chicken wings are breaded, which gives them an airy flavor, much juicier than their rivals. This place has a surprisingly extensive menu. I'm curious to go back and try more!"

Yelper John M. noted, "The udon soup has a wonderful beef flavor, and the wings have a good spicy flavor. We are looking forward to it running full speed with delivery soon!"

The BYOB spot in Wicker Park is now open. Don't be shy -- stop by and satisfy your Korean food cravings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Get these trending Chicago restaurants on your radar today
The Loop gets a new steakhouse: About Last Knife
Breakfast, lunch and dinner get a twist at new Uptown diner
McRib returns to McDonald's for 2018; McRib locator will help you find one
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Suspect detained in Fla. in connection with possible explosive devices
Pipe bomb suspect apparently threatened Rep. Gutierrez on social media
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
HazMat call secured after worker falls at Old Main Post Office
Slain track star paid her killer $1K so he wouldn't post compromising photos, police say
23 alleged gang members indicted in racketeering investigation
'Megyn Kelly Today' morning show canceled
City of Chicago selling 4,000 vacant lots for $1 each
Show More
Woman kills suspected kidnapper during police chase
Historic Gold Coast mansion hits market for $21.9M
Suburban restaurant owner killed in Chicago remembered as 'fun, energetic'
Maine will help pay off your student loans if you move there
PIPE BOMB SCARE: Who are the targets?
More News