Bonchon brings fried chicken and Korean fare to Wicker Park

If you've been dreaming about Korean food, you should head over to a recent opening in Wicker Park. The new arrival, Bonchon, is located at 1732 W. Division St. and marks the South Korean chain's 65th U.S. location.
Since opening in New York City in 2002, the chain has been winning over American customers with its Korean-style fried chicken, one order at time. Chicken strips, drums and wings come with garlic soy and spicy sauces. But co-owner David Cheng wants people to know that, with bulgogi tacos, japchae and udon noodle soup, Bonchon is more than just chicken, according to Eater Chicago.
A 3.5-star rating indicates Yelpers are warming up to Bonchon.
Charles D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 14 and gave it five stars, wrote, "The chicken wings are breaded, which gives them an airy flavor, much juicier than their rivals. This place has a surprisingly extensive menu. I'm curious to go back and try more!"
Yelper John M. noted, "The udon soup has a wonderful beef flavor, and the wings have a good spicy flavor. We are looking forward to it running full speed with delivery soon!"
The BYOB spot in Wicker Park is now open. Don't be shy -- stop by and satisfy your Korean food cravings.
