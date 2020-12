Boost your holiday spirits with booze

Hot Toddy

It's the holidays so why not lift your spirits with some spirits? Alexis Brown, founder of Causing a Stir , taught Ryan how to make the perfect holiday cocktail: a Hot Toddy.1.5-2 oz. Cognac or your choice of spiritLemon sliceHoneyHot waterEarl Grey tea bagLemon peel garnish**Variations of Spirit and Tea: GIN-Chamomile, Cognac-Earl Grey, Chai-Bourbon, Ginger-Scotch, Papaya-Rum