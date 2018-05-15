FOOD & DRINK

Bozii brings unique portable sandwiches to the Loop

Photo: Bozii/Yelp

By Hoodline
In need of some specialty food reminiscent of a fancy Hot Pocket? A new business has you covered. Located at 309 W. Lake St. in The Loop, the newcomer is called Bozii -- named after the portable, toasted sandwich it serves.

Bozii specializes in customizable oven-baked sandwiches and bowls filled with items like chicken, cheese, quinoa and vegetables. Keep an eye out for selections like The Breakfast Club, made with eggs, bacon and garlic sauce; the Mangia Mangia, with chicken, mushrooms, cheese and marinara sauce; and The Cowboy, with beef, cheese and "horsey" sauce.

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Bozii currently has a five-star rating.

"You have never tasted anything like this before," Yelper Shannon L. said. "You watch them make your meal step by step, and you choose everything that goes inside. Then they bake it in this magical oven and bam, 90 seconds later you have this freshly baked meal you can eat in store or on the go."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Bozii is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
Dig in to barbecue, spicy rice cakes and more at 3 new Korean spots in Chicago
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News