There's a brand-new spot for high-end fare. Located at 4662 N. Broadway in Uptown, the fresh addition is called Brass Heart and is helmed by Michelin-starred chef Matt Kerney.
This fine dining restaurant features a seasonal tasting menu, open kitchen and 20-seat dining room. Look for buttered lobster, heirloom tomatoes, oil poached halibut, lamb, rabbit tortellini and cheesecake. Vegan? Don't worry, there's also a separate, plant-based tasting menu.
Tableside cocktail service is available. Visit the new upscale restaurant's website for a complete list of offerings and more information.
Brass Heart has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Blake K., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 14, wrote, "My boyfriend and I celebrated our anniversary here and it was spectacular. Intimate atmosphere, amazing staff and delicious food! As a vegetarian, I rarely get to experience fancy, intricate tasting menus, so I can't thank the chef enough for creating a vegan menu."
And Jessica M. wrote, "The tasting menu blew us out of the water. Carefully organized it really builds naturally on itself and your palate. With a beautiful interior and warm atmosphere, you won't be disappointed."
Brass Heart is open from 6-11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 6-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It is closed on Sunday and Monday.) Make reservationshere.
Brass Heart opens in Uptown with seasonal tasting menus
