Breakfast and brunch eats: 4 new spots to try in Chicago

The River Kitchen and Bar
2909 N. Sheffield Ave., Lakeview
Photo: Danny H./Yelp
The River Kitchen and Bar is a sports bar and casual eatery that features handcrafted cocktails, New American fare and a dog-friendly outdoor patio. Stop by from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. every Saturday for the unlimited brunch buffet that includes bottomless mimosas and a bloody mary bar.
The River Kitchen and Bar has two Yelp reviews thus far, which both give it five stars.
Yelper Manny M., who reviewed it on July 7, wrote, "So far best new bar in town. Great decor. Great specials. Solid draft, can and whiskey selection. Bartenders are attentive (not a lot of people) but still are invested in making it a good time."
Danny H. noted, "Great food. Quality cocktails. Incredible service and staff. The atmosphere is so much different from the old Mad River but still has those same awesome party vibes."
The River Kitchen and Bar is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays, 11-3 a.m. on Saturday, and 11-2 a.m. on Sunday.
Pancake Cafe
3805 N. Broadway, Lakeview East
Photo: Romana M./Yelp
Pancake Cafe is a breakfast and brunch spot originating in Madison, Wisconsin. This is its first location in Illinois.
On the menu, options include the chorizo skillet with deep-fried potatoes, onions and scrambled eggs served with a homemade biscuit, and the breakfast quesadilla complete with jalapeno poppers, three eggs, bacon and cheddar wrapped up in a tortilla and served with hash browns, salsa and sour cream. French toast, crepes, omelets, pancakes and waffles round out the menu.
Pancake Cafe currently holds four stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, indicating positive feedback.
Yelper Kyle H., who reviewed the daytime eatery on July 4, wrote, "I've been patiently waiting to try Pancake Cafe after the former restaurant abruptly closed. They did an amazing remodel and makeover to the space. It feels quite a bit more open and fresh!"
Yelper Kelsey M. wrote, "This was totally delicious. The staff was super friendly and the service was quick. Everything tasted great. We got the bacon and egg breakfast and the German pancake. So good."
Pancake Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
Churro Waffle
2845 W. Irving Park Road, Irving Park
Photo: Maria O./Yelp
Churro Waffle has recently opened its doors, offering traditional breakfast favorites as well as Southwestern flavors.
Check out menu dishes like the Churro Waffle (churro dessert in waffle form complete with cinnamon, sugar, caramel sauce and ice cream), the skirt steak omelet (peppers, jalapeno, cilantro, onions and avocado topped with pico de gallo) and a fajita bowl (fried potatoes, peppers, onions served with egg any style). It also offers lunch, which includes burgers, paninis and salads. (See the full menu here.)
Churro Waffle is off to a strong start with five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Theresa M., who visited on June 18, wrote, "Our visit this morning was great. No issues at all with service, wait time or anything. ... Portion sizes were right on with their price point. Location was bright and airy."
Greg L. noted, "Best French toast I've ever had. Yum. Avocado toast is picture perfect. Early hours for kids!"
Churro Waffle is open from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
Dutch & Doc's
3600 N. Clark St., Wrigleyville
Photo: dutch & doc's/Yelp
Dutch & Doc's is a cocktail bar and traditional American breakfast and brunch spot with double-deck seating and views of Wrigley Field's marquee. The establishment is the most recent creation of BOKA Restaurant Group (Boka, Girl & The Goat, Duck Duck Goat) and chef Chris Pandel, who's also executive chef at the group's Swift & Sons steakhouse nearby.
Brunch is available on weekends from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Menu offerings include biscuits and maple sage sausage gravy; smoked salmon eggs Benedict; cauliflower toast with whipped ricotta and apple; and stuffed French toast with strawberries and passionfruit mousse. Pair it with a cocktail like an Aperol spritz or Bellini. (See full menu here.)
Dutch & Doc's has received a warm reception with a current rating of four stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Angela M. wrote, "We came for brunch on a Saturday that we knew the Cubs would be out of town and it was perfect. We were seated right away and the service was excellent. The atmosphere and decor were also lovely."
Matt H. added, "Great food! Great atmosphere. Service is outstanding. Across the street from historic Wrigley Field. Can't ask for much else. I had the Serrano Ham Benedict for brunch on a Saturday. Outstanding."
Dutch & Doc's is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends.