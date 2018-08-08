FOOD & DRINK

Breakfast House opens new eatery in Lakeview

Photo: Breakfast House/Yelp

By Hoodline
The Breakfast House has opened the doors to its second location in Chicago. Established in 2012 in West Town, the daytime eatery's new outpost is at 3001 N. Ashland Ave. in Lakeview.

The family-friendly restaurant prides itself on offering high-quality, homemade dishes for breakfast and lunch, from morning staples to fare with a Latin American twist, per its website.

For breakfast, options include chicken and waffles; steak and eggs with sauteed mushrooms; challah French toast; and huevos rancheros. Later in the day, look for noteworthy lunch items like an organic quinoa and beet salad; smoked barbecue pulled pork sandwich on brioche; a turkey Reuben on rye; and fried chicken served with coleslaw and fries.

With a 3.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Breakfast House is still finding its footing.

Steve S., who reviewed the new spot on July 19, wrote, "The service was a bit too laid back. We had to ask for coffee, had to ask for spoons after the milk for the coffee was delivered, had to ask for the check ... The food and coffee, however, were excellent! So yes, I'll go back."

Yelper Kathy H. wrote, "Very pleased! My husband really enjoyed the chicken and waffles. Not many places serve chicken on the bone. I had the House Hash. The service was great, very attentive."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Breakfast House is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays and 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends.
