HUNGRY HOUND

3 Squares Diner: Breakfast, lunch and dinner get a twist at new Uptown diner

EMBED </>More Videos

The Hungry Hound says the menu is full of updated diner classics, including several options that are vegan or gluten-free.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
3 Squares implies yes, you can find breakfast, lunch and dinner inside this ambitious little diner, just a block from the Aragon Ballroom.

But this isn't your parent's greasy spoon Greek diner you grew up with. Rather, a slightly modern take with several nods to the vegan and gluten-free communities.

Along with the requisite cheeseburgers, chicken and waffles and French toast, the food at the homey 3 Squares isn't trying to deliver a carb- and fat-laden bomb with every plate.

"Part of our concept is you can have a meal here and still be able to function for the rest of your day; it's not gonna weigh you down," said Ian Voakes, chef and co-owner.

Homemade peach jam tops that French toast, while those waffles are lighter - and more complex - than what you're used to.

"We use sourdough waffle which we make in-house. We use our own starter, so it's a naturally fermented waffle," Voakes said.

Paired with excellent fried chicken, the dish has a necessary salad containing pickles and red onions, to help cut through the richness, before being drizzled in a sweet-sour gastrique of caramel and vinegar.

Ho cakes here contain two types of cornmeal - both red and yellow - then get a unique topping.

"We spread on the ho cake some fermented tofu butter that's been pureed with a little bit of goat cheese," Voakes said.

Slow-simmered, jerk-braised goat leg is then shredded and plated on top, along with an habanero-cilantro salsa, followed by a haystack of sliced mango and papaya.

Want a simple breakfast sandwich? Gluten-free bread is always an option. Here on the Lawrence sandwich, it's schmeared with pickled jalapeno butter then griddled face-down.

Meanwhile, an egg is turned into a perfect omelet with a single slice of American cheese; the toasted bread is topped with some fresh greens, then a few strips of bacon and finally, that cheesy omelet; a mess of fried, barely smashed potatoes arrive alongside.

At lunch or dinner, gluten-free fans will also find a creative take on trout and roasted beets.

"We take lake trout from Lake Michigan; we cure it as if it was pastrami, using classic pastrami slices, then we smoke it, just as if it was pastrami, but we do it a little bit colder of a smoke temperature and a little bit less time," he said.

It's served with toasted pisatchios, set over a horseradish beet dressing and served with gluten free crackers containing seeds and quinoa.

Voakes said the diner isn't necessarily vegan or gluten-free, but they realize the community has special requests, and they're more than happy to accommodate them.

"We like to cater to a lot of people. So we take diner classics and try to elevate them or put our twist on it," he said.

In Steve's Extra Course Video, he takes a closer look at some of the milkshakes at the diner, including several that can be made with alcohol; there are also a few vegan-friendly shakes.
EMBED More News Videos

In Steve's Extra Course Video, he takes a closer look at some of the milkshakes at the diner, including several that can be made with alcohol; there are also a few vegan-friendly s



3 Squares Diner
1020 W. Lawrence Ave.
773-293-6158
www.3squaresdiner.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhungry houndChicagoUptown
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HUNGRY HOUND
Butcher shop expands to Al Sufara Grills, a family-style restaurant in Orland Park
Extra Course: Al Sufara Grills
Ghin Khao Eat Rice serving up Northern Thai street food in Pilsen
Hungry Hound Extra Course: Ghin Khao Eat Rice
More hungry hound
FOOD & DRINK
McRib returns to McDonald's for 2018; McRib locator will help you find one
Mr. IPA-Nut: Planters releasing peanut-flavored beer
Starbucks offers new 'Witches Brew' Frappuccino
Fresh eats: Your guide to 5 new Chicago spots for baked goods, steak and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Suspect detained in Fla. in connection with possible explosive devices
Bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc has long record, including bomb threat
PIPE BOMB SCARE: Who are the targets?
23 alleged gang members indicted in racketeering investigation
'Megyn Kelly Today' morning show canceled
City of Chicago selling 4,000 vacant lots for $1 each
Suburban restaurant owner killed in Chicago remembered as 'fun, energetic'
Mega Millions lucky break! Man's fall leads to hospital lottery pool win
Show More
Woman kills suspected kidnapper during police chase
2 Yosemite visitors dead after fall from Taft Point
Maine will help pay off your student loans if you move there
Powerball lottery jackpot at $750M for drawing Saturday
McRib returns to McDonald's for 2018; McRib locator will help you find one
More News