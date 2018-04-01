FOOD & DRINK

Breakfast treats from the Lakefront Restaurant

Chef Cleetus of the Lakefront Restaurant stopped by ABC7 to share his recipes for Cereal Milk French Toast and Bloody Mary mix. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chef Cleetus of the Lakefront Restaurant stopped by ABC7 to share his recipes for Cereal Milk French Toast and Bloody Mary Mix.

The Lakefront Restaurant is located at the Theater on the Lake at Fullerton and Lake Shore Drive.

For more information visit: www.theateronthelake.com

Cereal Milk French Toast
yields 6-8 orders
What you need:
-1 loaf braided challah
-6 quarts of heavy cream
- 2 boxes of Fruity Pebbles (Apple Jacks are great, too!)
- 10 eggs
- 14 Cup sugar

How to make it work:
For the cereal milk:
- 1/2 box Fruity Pebbles
- 2 quarts milk
- 4 eggs
- 2 quarts of cream

Steep cereal in milk for 10- 24 hours. Strain. Whip eggs and cream into cereal milk

For the custard:
- 1 box Fruity Pebbles
- 4 quarts cream
- 6oz egg yolk
- 3T sugar

Steep cereal in milk for 10- 24 hours. Strain. Whip cream, egg yolk and sugar into cream over a double boiler. Cool.

For the dust:
In a spice grinder, grind 1 cup of Fruity Pebbles to a powder

For the final product:
Slice challah into thick pieces and dunk it into the cereal milk. On a non-stick skillet, cook French toast on both sides.
Smear 2 oz of custard on a plate. Place French toast on top. Dust the plate and throw some fruity pebbles on top.

Maple Butter:
- 1 pound butter

- 12 cup maple syrup
- 14 teaspoon salt

Temper butter and whip together

Bloody Mary Mix

What you Need:
- (6) 32 ounce containers tomato juice
- (2) bottles North Shore Aquavit
- 1 1/4 cup horseradish
- 1 cup fresh lemon juice
- 2 tbsp. Siracha
- 1/4 cup Worcestershire
- 1 tbsp. salt
- 3 tbsp. black pepper

Mix and all Enjoy!
