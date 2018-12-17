FOOD & DRINK

Bricks Wood Fired Pizza brings pizza and more to Elgin | Hoodline

Photo: Rodrigo A./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Italian spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival, called Bricks Wood Fired Pizza, is located at 64 S. Grove Ave.

The pizza place uses a wood fired oven. Choose to make your own pizza or opt for the provided menu options. Like the white arugula pizza with prosciutto and Bufala cheese, or the veggie pizza with tomatoes, peppers, red onions, spinach and more. (View the menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Bricks Wood Fired Pizza has already made a good impression.

Jimmy K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 8, wrote, "The pizza was awesome, and it was cooked just right. We had a pepperoni and banana peppers pizza. The skillet cookie for dessert is to die for!"

And Rodrigo A. wrote, "This is a neat little pizza place that separates itself from the others. The prices were fair, service was great and the food was tasty."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Bricks Wood Fired Pizza is open from 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Monday-Thursday and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineElgin
FOOD & DRINK
Here are Chicago's top 3 Turkish restaurants | Hoodline
Chicago chef wins Barilla's Pasta International Contest, named U.S Master of Pasta
International food options abound at Golf Glen Mall
Bar chain to change the name of its 'Crack Fries' due to drug epidemic
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman dies after being hit by 3 vehicles in Des Plaines
Police search for 2 suspects in Orland Park after Matteson carjacking
3 killed in crash near Woodstock identified
Midwest Jesuits Province releases names of 65 accused abusers
Police officer pens letter to teen he caught going 100 mph
Holiday shipping deadlines 2018
'She is bleeding profusely': 3-year-old girl allegedly raped in India
Colorado police find no sign of missing mom on fiance's property
Show More
CTA Red, Brown, Purple line service resumes after person fatally struck at Belmont
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
Family: Woman on phone with mom when killed in front of newborn
Police: Man to be charged in drunk driving crash that killed young mom
24 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
More News