Bricks Wood Fired Pizza brings pizza and more to Elgin | Hoodline

A new Italian spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival, called Bricks Wood Fired Pizza, is located at 64 S. Grove Ave.
The pizza place uses a wood fired oven. Choose to make your own pizza or opt for the provided menu options. Like the white arugula pizza with prosciutto and Bufala cheese, or the veggie pizza with tomatoes, peppers, red onions, spinach and more. (View the menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Bricks Wood Fired Pizza has already made a good impression.
Jimmy K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 8, wrote, "The pizza was awesome, and it was cooked just right. We had a pepperoni and banana peppers pizza. The skillet cookie for dessert is to die for!"
And Rodrigo A. wrote, "This is a neat little pizza place that separates itself from the others. The prices were fair, service was great and the food was tasty."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Bricks Wood Fired Pizza is open from 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Monday-Thursday and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
