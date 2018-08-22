A software company is offering a unique job that promises not to be a daily rind.British tech firm Sorted is seeking a "fromage-fanatic" to join the team as Assistant Director of Cheese.The ideal candidate must have an in-depth knowledge of domestic and foreign cheeses and how to build the perfect board.Aside from the company's standard benefits, the Assistant Director of Cheese will be paid in parmesan - yes, unlimited cheese. Lactose intolerant need not apply.