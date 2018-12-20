FOOD & DRINK

Brothers And Sisters makes West Town debut, with specialty food and more

Photo: Brothers and Sisters/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new New American spot, offering specialty food and beer, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Brothers and Sisters, the newcomer is located at 2119 W. Chicago Ave. in West Town.

The new spot offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as coffee, tea, wine and beer. Yelpers recommend the coffee, the whitefish salad and the roast beef sandwich. (View the menu here.)

The new arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Naquiyah C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 16, wrote, "I had the French exit sandwich, which was a perfect balance of light and tasty. My fiance had the roast beef, which was a big and filling sandwich."

Yelper Kate F. added, "This is a neighborhood gem. They have a great selection of wine, cheese, meats, sandwiches and have a cute little menu if you decide to dine in. The coffee is top notch and the staff couldn't be sweeter."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Brothers and Sisters is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Do-rite Donuts & Chicken brings doughnuts and more to Wrigleyville
New app allows diners to see dishes before they order
Satisfy your cravings with 3 new Indian restaurants in Chicago
Big & Little's Restaurant & Bar makes Logan Square debut, with tacos and more | Hoodline
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bond set for man charged after deaths of 2 CPD officers
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Police: 2 women killed in separate throat slashings Wednesday evening
Trump defends move to risk government shutdown
TIME-LAPSE: Museum of Science and Industry transforms for Christmas
Chicago Bears playoff tickets on sale Thursday
VIDEO: Three dead after small plane crashes near Atlanta
GoFundMe for Trump's border wall has raised more than $6M
Show More
Man served 17 years after wrongful conviction in look-alike case
Mollie Tibbetts investigation: 4 faced scrutiny before suspect arrested
Selfie-related hand injuries becoming more common
New app allows diners to see dishes before they order
Graham: Trump's Syria withdrawal a 'stain on the honor of the United States'
More News