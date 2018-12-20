Brothers And Sisters makes West Town debut, with specialty food and more

A new New American spot, offering specialty food and beer, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Brothers and Sisters, the newcomer is located at 2119 W. Chicago Ave. in West Town.
The new spot offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as coffee, tea, wine and beer. Yelpers recommend the coffee, the whitefish salad and the roast beef sandwich. (View the menu here.)
The new arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Naquiyah C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 16, wrote, "I had the French exit sandwich, which was a perfect balance of light and tasty. My fiance had the roast beef, which was a big and filling sandwich."
Yelper Kate F. added, "This is a neighborhood gem. They have a great selection of wine, cheese, meats, sandwiches and have a cute little menu if you decide to dine in. The coffee is top notch and the staff couldn't be sweeter."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Brothers and Sisters is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
