Take your brunch game to the next level at Joe's Imports

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Joe's Imports is a new wine bar that opened in Chicago's Fulton Market District earlier this year. Aside from delicious wines, guests are also impressed with the creative food menu, including new brunch options.Chef Peter DeRuvo showed ABC 7 viewers a simple brunch recipe you can make at home.Avocado Toast: Simple and delicious, this Avocado Toast will be easy, amazing, and will excite your family and those "difficult" foodies for brunch.Serves four peopleTwo large ripe avocados, smashed chunkyof fine diced red onioncup of fresh lime juice1 tablespoon of kosher salt1 tablespoon of freshly ground pepper4 pieces of Tuscan toast or ciabatta toasted with olive oil and reserved hot for plating6 to 7 Campari tomatoes roasted in a 350 degree oven till bursting with salt and peppercup of freshly grated parmesan for on top of whole dish4 poached eggs1 tsp of minced chives1 tsp of chervil picked fresh1 cups of tender fresh spring mix1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil to garnish1. Place Tuscan toast on plate and spread the avocado mash down2. Place poached eggs on top the toast/avocado spread3. Adorn with the roasted tomatoes and spring salad tossed with olive oil and lemon juice4. Finish with grated parmesan, salt, pepper, and minced chive and chervil5. Eat immediately and enjoyFor more information, visit Joe's Imports' website.