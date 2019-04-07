CHICAGO (WLS) -- Joe's Imports is a new wine bar that opened in Chicago's Fulton Market District earlier this year. Aside from delicious wines, guests are also impressed with the creative food menu, including new brunch options.
Chef Peter DeRuvo showed ABC 7 viewers a simple brunch recipe you can make at home.
Recipe:
Avocado Toast: Simple and delicious, this Avocado Toast will be easy, amazing, and will excite your family and those "difficult" foodies for brunch.
Ingredients:
Serves four people
Two large ripe avocados, smashed chunky
of fine diced red onion
cup of fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon of kosher salt
1 tablespoon of freshly ground pepper
4 pieces of Tuscan toast or ciabatta toasted with olive oil and reserved hot for plating
6 to 7 Campari tomatoes roasted in a 350 degree oven till bursting with salt and pepper
cup of freshly grated parmesan for on top of whole dish
4 poached eggs
1 tsp of minced chives
1 tsp of chervil picked fresh
1 cups of tender fresh spring mix
1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil to garnish
Preparation:
1. Place Tuscan toast on plate and spread the avocado mash down
2. Place poached eggs on top the toast/avocado spread
3. Adorn with the roasted tomatoes and spring salad tossed with olive oil and lemon juice
4. Finish with grated parmesan, salt, pepper, and minced chive and chervil
5. Eat immediately and enjoy
For more information, visit Joe's Imports' website.
Take your brunch game to the next level at Joe's Imports
