FOOD & DRINK

Bubble tea spot Elitea now open in Chinatown

Photo: Victoria K./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot offering bubble tea, smoothies and more has made its debut in Chinatown. Located at 2002 S. Wentworth Ave., Suite B09, the new arrival to the Richland Center food court is called Elitea.

This spot's extensive menu includes offerings such as hot or iced tea, milk tea, fresh smoothies, fruit teas, tea lattes and more. Notable menu options include the roasted mountain oolong tea with cheese topping, the kiwi avocado fruit smoothie and a strawberry latte with coconut pudding. Here's themenu.

Elitea has just two reviews on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Vivian F., who reviewed it on Aug. 19, wrote, "I got the iced jasmine green tea with cheese top plus boba and I can confidently say that it was one of the best tea drinks I have ever had (definitely the best in Chicago Chinatown). I would highly recommend trying if you haven't before!"

And Victoria K. noted, "Another fantastic milk tea and beverage place in Chinatown! The staff there really care about their drinks and are very attentive to their customers! The Brown Sugar Milk Tea has a great and strong tea flavor. We asked for for less sugar and so the drink was perfect for us. The tapioca was also nice and chewy."

Elitea is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Mexican and French bakery Pan Artesanal opens in Logan Square
Chew On This: Dat Donut
Sabatino's closing after decades on Northwest Side
World's longest Chicago Style Hot Dog attempted by Mariano's
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
10th child dies following Little Village fire
Northwestern student missing after kayak capsizes in Lake Michigan
Mollie Tibbetts' family on the immigration debate
Shots fired at police after chase ends in crash in West Pullman
VIDEO: 5 suspects in Winnetka armed robbery taken into custody
PETA to erect billboard at crash site to honor turkeys killed in big rig crash
Maker of 3D-printed guns begins selling blueprints, despite court order
Downers Grove girl visited by rapper Drake in hospital gets 'good, strong heart'
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, muggy Tuesday with scattered storms early and late
3 allegedly killed delivery man before eating stolen pizza
John Goodman guessing Roseanne will be killed off
Mourners paying final respects to Aretha Franklin at public viewing
Chicago teacher cares for former student's newborn as she attends job fair
More News