Buddig Meal Maker Grand Prize Winner Revealed!

Buddig is saluting Meal makers across the country and partnered with WCL to create our own Meal Maker contest.

This segment is sponsored by Buddig.

Buddig is saluting Meal Makers across the country and partnered with Windy City Live to create our own Meal Maker contest! You might not know, but Buddig is a Chicago company with strong roots in our communities, so we asked you, our viewers, to tell us about the Meal Maker in your life. The person who shows how much they love their family and friends through food.

We received many entries, and the week of 9/10/18 we announced five 1st place winners, but now it's time to reveal the GRAND PRIZE winner, who will receive $1,000.

There were a lot of great entries, but one stood out. Here is what was written:

She is the glue that keeps our community together and she does it through food. Whether it's cooking for a block party or a cousin's graduation party, she uses her delectable talent to remind us of the bonds of friendship. The best part is that her talent spans cuisines! Her Collard Greens are known city-wide, but so are her enchiladas. Don't get me started on her pineapple coconut cake! The only thing better than her skill in the kitchen is her skill of reminding us the importance of community. I cannot think of any more deserving.

Our winner is Felicia Lee of the South Side. Her niece Samari Gilbert nominated her. The family are big WCL fans and Samari submitted an entry for her aunt.

Felicia had no idea she was even nominated, so we had her family "get tickets" to be in our studio audience. Her mother Evelyn was with her and in on the surprise.

In this 75th anniversary year, Buddig always has and still believes in family coming together for good wholesome food and what better way to share their vision is to honor those everyday meal makers in your life.

For more on Buddig, visit their website: http://www.buddig.com/

And visit and like their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/buddiglunchclub/
