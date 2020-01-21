food

Buffalo Wild Wings will give away free chicken wings if Super Bowl goes into overtime

Buffalo Wild Wings is promising customers free chicken wings if Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers goes into overtime. (@BWWings/Twitter)

Buffalo Wild Wings is promising customers free chicken wings if Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers goes into overtime.

If the big game goes past the fourth quarter, the company says customers can get one free order of the snack-sized boneless or traditional chicken wings.



"More football AND free wings? Now that's something all football fans can get behind and root for on February 2!" said the restaurant chain's chief marketing officer, Seth Freeman, said in a press release.

According to BetMGM, football fans have a 10% chance of winning the free wings.

The offer will run on February 17 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodsuper bowl 2020sports
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Consumer Reports: Eating out increases PFAS exposure, study says
9th annual Lincoln Square Winter Brew offers dozens of local breweries, cideries
Suburban Chinese restaurants gear up for New Year celebration
Hungry Hound tries slightly spicy Dan Dan Noodles from Katy's in Oak Park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
Mich. homicide suspect in custody after SWAT team surrounds Montgomery home
Fire destroys Skokie home
Joliet cop charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn police officer
TSA's weirdest finds of 2019
Rush University opens LGBTQ health resource center
China coronavirus outbreak leaves 6 dead, hundreds sickened
Show More
Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of father, 74, in West Town
Tenants win fight to keep their housing affordable in Humboldt Park
Aurora police release photos of car in fatal crash, victim's family demands justice
Peter takes away a rose after many call one woman 'fake'
Car crashes into clothing store on NW Side
More TOP STORIES News