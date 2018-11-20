FOOD & DRINK

Bulls, Portillo's team up for free food

EMBED </>More Videos

"Fourth Quarter Franks" promotion gives fans a chance to get free food.

The Chicago Bulls and Portillo's are teaming up to score you some free food.

They're calling the promotion "Fourth Quarter Franks."

If a Bulls opponent misses 2 consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter... your game ticket is good for a free Chicago-style hot dog.

You'll have 48 hours to redeem the ticket at Portillo's restaurants in Illinois and Merrillville, Indiana.

The promotion begins Friday.

This is replacing a longtime deal the Bulls had with McDonald's, where fans could get a free Big Mac if the Bulls scored more than 100 points during a win at The United Center.

McDonald's decided in the off-season to scale back its relationship with the Bulls, which included ending the 100-point promotion, Bulls spokeswoman Sarah Moran said in an email.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodChicago Bullsportilloshot dogsfree food
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Pokē Bowl Co debuts in Streeterville's Whole Foods
How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner
Ice cream company offers unique Thanksgiving flavors
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mercy Hospital Shooting: Mourning 3 innocent victims
Mercy Hospital gunman: What we know
WATCH LVE: CPD officer shot in vest in Gresham shootout
Cook Co. deputy stabbed on South Side; Suspect shot
Dad offered girl as child bride to highest bidder
Aurora woman accused of biting man's ear off, prosecutors say
Jell-O releases edible slime you can play with and eat
Body found identified as missing 49ers fan, coroner confirms
Show More
Bears say QB Mitch Trubisky has right shoulder injury
Chipotle offers to rehire manager seen in viral video
Report: Ivanka Trump used personal email for government work
Judge suspends President Trump's asylum ban
More News