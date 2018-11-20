Bulls, Portillo's team up for free food

The Chicago Bulls and Portillo's are teaming up to score you some free food.They're calling the promotion "Fourth Quarter Franks."If a Bulls opponent misses 2 consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter... your game ticket is good for a free Chicago-style hot dog.You'll have 48 hours to redeem the ticket at Portillo's restaurants in Illinois and Merrillville, Indiana.The promotion begins Friday.This is replacing a longtime deal the Bulls had with McDonald's, where fans could get a free Big Mac if the Bulls scored more than 100 points during a win at The United Center.McDonald's decided in the off-season to scale back its relationship with the Bulls, which included ending the 100-point promotion, Bulls spokeswoman Sarah Moran said in an email.