Buona Beef attempts world record with 109-ft Italian beef

CHICAGO (WLS) --With 75 pounds of its signature Italian beef and 109 feet of Turano bread, Chicagoland's Buona Beef attempted to set the world record for longest Italian beef sandwich.
Volunteers piled the steaming beef onto a bread train at the Cornerstone Community Center in Chicago's Sheridan Park neighborhood, topping the enormous sandwich with sweet peppers.
Buona's marketing director, John Gill, said the company chose Cornerstone to help bring attention to the work the outreach facility does for the city's homeless. After documenting the sandwich's measurements and taking a group photo, the volunteers sliced up the massive meal and served it at the shelter.
"To have something special like an Italian beef sandwich would be awesome. When you can't go to a restaurant yourself, it's pretty exciting to have someone bring the restaurant to you," said Cornerstone Community Outreach CFO Andrew Winter.
Buona will submit the event statistics to RecordSetter , a website where people can submit record-setting attempts that are "quantifiable, breakable and include sufficient media evidence," according to the site.