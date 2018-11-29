Buona Restaurant & Catering comes to the West Loop

If you've got Italian food on your mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Buona Restaurant & Catering, the fresh arrival is located at 804 W. Washington Blvd. in the West Loop.
Craving Italian beef with sweet peppers and hot giardiniera? This new spot is the place for you. It's the second Chicago location for Buona, a family business that operates 14 Italian beef restaurants. But the menu goes way beyond beef to include hand-rolled pizza, soups and salads as well as other sandwiches like the meatball marinara and chicken-artichoke panini. (View the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Buona Restaurant & Catering is off to a strong start.
Anthony M., who reviewed the new spot on Nov. 23, wrote, "Buona's beef has the most seasoning and flavor. I like mine dunked with hot and sweet peppers and some melted mozzarella ... My daughter experienced cheese fries for the first time and said she couldn't believe how good they taste!"
Yelper Ally S. added, "I liked the flavor of the beef and the texture and taste of the bread. I also had the fries, which had the perfect amount of crispy crunch. So glad Buona decided to open another location in the city!"
Head on over to check it out: Buona Restaurant & Catering is open daily from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
