FOOD & DRINK

Cabos Baja Cafe & Mexican Grill debuts in West Rogers Park

Photo: Leonardo C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Mexican spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to West Rogers Park, called Cabos Baja Cafe & Mexican Grill, is located at 5750 N. California Ave.

The newcomer is the latest project of Chef J C. Villegas and his wife Veronica, who operated Wholly Frijoles Mexican Grill in Lincolnwood, Illinois, for 16 years.

The couple's new spot offers fajitas, and steak and chicken entrees, as well as appetizers, salads and desserts. Look out for classics like flautas de pollo -- chicken, salsa, avocado, sour cream and cheese stuffed between corn tortillas; burritos and chile relleno -- homemade stuffed peppers. (Check out the full menu here.)

Cabos Baja Cafe & Mexican Grill has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Nenos G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 16, wrote, "The food and service was excellent, I'm so happy to have a good place to eat near work! Thanks to Azucena and Carmen for the great meal!"

Yelper Michael K. added, "Great addition to the neighborhood! Excellent Mexican food from the former owners of Wholly Frijoles! The place looks great. Food was delicious. And it's BYOB. Look forward to going back!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Cabos Baja Cafe & Mexican Grill is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Eyes In The Park optometry center opens in Lincoln Park
The 6 best Himalayan/Nepalese restaurants in Chicago
Pro Samgyubsal in Northbrook takes a different approach to Korean BBQ
Get these trending Chicago restaurants on your radar today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3 siblings fatally struck at Ind. school bus stop
Neuqua Valley High School evacuated due to bomb threat
'Boy Meets World' actor who played My. Feeny foils attempted burglary
Chicago police officer injured in accidental shooting
Son charged in death of Bradley University professor, husband
James 'Whitey' Bulger killed in West Virginia prison
14th Amendment: Trump plans to order end of birthright citizenship
Police: 2 arrested, 1 wanted after leaving dead, mutilated cat at grocery store
Show More
Chicago's official Christmas tree selected
Country Club Hills firefighter wins discrimination, sexual harassment lawsuit
3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting in court Tuesday
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating
More News