Cabos Baja Cafe & Mexican Grill debuts in West Rogers Park

A new Mexican spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to West Rogers Park, called Cabos Baja Cafe & Mexican Grill, is located at 5750 N. California Ave.
The newcomer is the latest project of Chef J C. Villegas and his wife Veronica, who operated Wholly Frijoles Mexican Grill in Lincolnwood, Illinois, for 16 years.
The couple's new spot offers fajitas, and steak and chicken entrees, as well as appetizers, salads and desserts. Look out for classics like flautas de pollo -- chicken, salsa, avocado, sour cream and cheese stuffed between corn tortillas; burritos and chile relleno -- homemade stuffed peppers. (Check out the full menu here.)
Cabos Baja Cafe & Mexican Grill has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Nenos G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 16, wrote, "The food and service was excellent, I'm so happy to have a good place to eat near work! Thanks to Azucena and Carmen for the great meal!"
Yelper Michael K. added, "Great addition to the neighborhood! Excellent Mexican food from the former owners of Wholly Frijoles! The place looks great. Food was delicious. And it's BYOB. Look forward to going back!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Cabos Baja Cafe & Mexican Grill is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
