Food & Drink

Cadbury Egg flavored mayonnaise: Yum or Yuck?

It's that time of year for Cadbury Eggs, which are already very polarizing.

You either love the creme-filled chocolate eggs or can't stand to even look at them.

But now there is this: Cadbury and Heinz have teamed up to make Cadbury creme egg mayonnaise.

Basically, this British treat blends mayo and mustard with little Cadbury chocolate bits.

One woman posted on Twitter that she will be curled up in a fetal position waiting for the company to take this back.

Apparently, some Brits really like it. They're slathering it on their biscuits and crumpets and such.

As you might imagine, others hate it, calling it an assault on taste buds.

It's only available in Britain while supplies last.
