Carnivale serves up specialty menu for Mardi Gras Celebration

Mardi Gras is coming up in less than two weeks, and one of the hottest places to party in Chicago is Carnivale.

Carnivale Chef Ozzy Amelotti joined ABC7 with us a taste of their annual Mardi Gras celebration.

Event Information
Mardi Gras Celebration at Carnivale
Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Hours: 5-10 p.m.
Address: 702 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
Admission: Admission is free, there will be a specialty Mardi Gras menu and entertainment, reservations are strongly recommended.
Reservations can be made prior to the event by calling 312-850-5005, or by visiting https://www.carnivalechicago.com/
