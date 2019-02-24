Carnivale serves up specialty menu for Mardi Gras Celebration

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mardi Gras is coming up in less than two weeks, and one of the hottest places to party in Chicago is Carnivale.
Carnivale Chef Ozzy Amelotti joined ABC7 with us a taste of their annual Mardi Gras celebration.
Event Information
Mardi Gras Celebration at Carnivale
Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2019
Hours: 5-10 p.m.
Address: 702 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
Admission: Admission is free, there will be a specialty Mardi Gras menu and entertainment, reservations are strongly recommended.
Reservations can be made prior to the event by calling 312-850-5005, or by visiting https://www.carnivalechicago.com/