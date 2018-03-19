FOOD & DRINK

'Carson's Ribs' reopens in Streeterville

Hungry? A familiar neighborhood barbecue spot has you covered. Located at 465 E. Illinois St. (between Mcclurg Ct. & Peshtigo Ct.) in Streeterville, the new addition is called Carson's Ribs River East.

After more than 40 years at its River North location, Carson's Ribs closed its doors in February for the move to its new flagship locale in River East. It takes over the space that previously housed Quay, which closed in 2016.

On the menu, expect to see favorites such as barbecue baby back ribs, roasted Greek chicken and chopped spare rib ends, all served with coleslaw and a choice of sides like roasted Greek potatoes, fries or fresh vegetables.

There's a selection of sandwiches on offer, too, like brisket or pulled pork, crispy chicken with sun-dried tomato mayo and chargrilled ginger-glazed salmon.

Rounding things out is a selection of desserts such as chocolate cake and key lime pie. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, patrons have warmly received the new location.

Aimee L. said, "Ribs! Cooked to perfection and the sauce on the side is tangy, sweet, and yummy. It included a side, and the twice-baked potato was really good. Cheesy and not overly buttery. The cole slaw was glorious. Crunchy, fresh, and a bit spicy like wasabi."

And Tony K. said, "Great ribs and just steps from Navy Pier! There was a wait when we got in, so I am glad we made reservations. Service was good and came out fast. We had the combo pork chop and ribs and the and the brisket sandwich."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Carson's Ribs River East is open Friday and Saturday from 11:30am-midnight, and Sunday-Thursday from 11:30am-11pm.
