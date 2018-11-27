FOOD & DRINK

Caught on video: Mice scurry through NYC Just Salad that received 'A' during last inspection

EMBED </>More Videos

Mice were caught on video scurrying through Just Salad. (Eli Colon/Facebook)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
The CEO of Just Salad is speaking out after a passerby spotted multiple mice running around the chain's Rockefeller Plaza location.

Eli Colon said he spotted at least six mice running through the restaurant located in the basement food court around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Colon said he spotted the rodents running around the empty store after eating at a different restaurant in the same food court.

Just Salad CEO & Founder Nick Kenner released the following statement:
"This location is underground in a concourse area prone to mice activity. We closed this store for several days to give our team the Thanksgiving holiday off and did not notice the issue in a timely matter. Rodent activity has been a struggle for the concourse area in general.

We are closing our 30 Rock location at the end of December and are excited to be moving it around the corner to a clean environment above ground at 52nd St. between 5th and 6th Ave. We have never had this type of issue at any other location in our 10+ years in business and have A's at every single location."

The restaurant was last inspected on Oct. 30. Although it received an A grade, a critical violation was noted due to "evidence of mice present in the facility's food and/or non-food areas."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcaught on videosaladratshealthhealth code violationsu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
School says no to Chick-fil-A over perceived LGBTQ stance
Upscale Southern spot Virtue Restaurant debuts in Hyde Park
FDA: Some romaine lettuce OK to eat again
Kilwins makes downtown debut, with handcrafted confections, ice cream and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Trial of 3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting...NOW
Woman, 60, found beaten to death in Far South Side home ID'd
Chicago Weather: Thousands remain without power after snowstorm hits Chicago area
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at age 57
Holy cow! This may be the biggest steer we've ever seen
GM will no longer make these 6 cars
School says no to Chick-fil-A over perceived LGBTQ stance
1 dead, 4 hurt after driver loses control while parallel parking
Show More
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
Video gamer overheard raping 15-year-old during game: Police
Utah woman shot ex's girlfriend in front of kids, police say
Tekashi69 pleads not guilty; trial won't start until Sept.
More News