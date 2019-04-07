Food & Drink

Celebrate bacon in all its forms at Baconfest Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mouthwatering event is drawing in huge crowds at the UIC Forum. The 11th annual Baconfest Chicago features some of the best chefs and mixologists in the city to celebrate bacon in all its forms.

Bacon enthusiasts should definitely arrive with an empty stomach as they sample small bites from more than 150 chefs.

Baconfest runs through April 6 at the UIC Forum, located at 725 W. Roosevelt Rd. in Chicago. VIP and general admission tickets are available for lunch and dinner Saturday. VIP tickets start at $160, general admission tickets start at $85 and bacon-only tickets are available for $60. Lunch on Saturday is from 11 a.m. to noon for VIP ticketholders and 12 to 3 p.m. for general admission. Dinner is from 6 to 7 p.m. for VIP ticketholders and 7 to 10 p.m. for general admission.

Proceeds from Baconfest will benefit the Greater Chicago Food Depository. The event has generated more than $440,000 in donations to the area's largest food bank, which is more than 1.3 million meals for people in need.
