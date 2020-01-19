Celebrate Chinese New Year with restaurants 8000 Miles, TL's Four Seasons

The Chinese New Year officially begins on January 24th and lasts until February 4th.
Chef Ben Li joined ABC7 to talk about how local restaurants 8000 Miles and TL's Four Seasons are celebrating the New Year.
Name of event: Chinese New Year at 8000 Miles & TL's
Date: 8000 Miles- Food Specials January 25-26; Lion Dance held February 16 at 6:00 p.m.
TL's- Food Specials January 25-26; Lion Dance held February 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Address: 8000 Miles: 107 Main St, Roselle, Ill.
TL's Four Seasons: 110 W Bartlett Ave, Bartlett, Ill.
Reservations are recommended. To find out more, visit http://8000milesroselle.com/ and https://tlsfourseasons.com/
Name of dish: Chrysanthemum fish
16 oz Basa Fish
cup Vegetable Oil
10 oz Potato Starch
Sauce
1 oz Cooking Wine
1 oz Ginger
3 Scallions
2 tsp Ketchup
2 tsp Strawberry Puree
4 tsp White Vinegar
3 tsp Sugar
1 tsp Salt
1 oz Vegetable Oil
1 tsp Potato Starch
cup Fish Soup
Instructions:
1. Cut the fish first; cross-way.
2. Batter with the potato starch.
3. Put fish in a pan with hot oil to fry it. Put fish in pan upside down so the cross way cut will open. Fry fish until golden brown.
4. Put the fish on a plate to the side.
5. Make the sauce- mix oil, ginger, scallions, ketchup, puree, cooking wine, sugar, salt and white vinegar. Add fish stock. Add potato starch to thicken sauce.
6. Pour sauce over fish.
