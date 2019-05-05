CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration held on May 5. The date is observed to commemorate the Mexican Army's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862.
Oscar Garcia and Chef Esmi Ocampo from Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant restaurant joined ABC7 to talk about what the day means to them, and to share how the restaurant is celebrating.
Event Information:
Cinco de Mayo
Date: Sunday, May 5
Hours: 8am-9pm
Mexican Surf and Turf (Serves 2) with Vegetables
Ingredients:
20 Shrimp (cleaned and with tail off)_
Marinate shrimp for 12 hours in the refrigerator with
1 Teaspoon Vegetable Oil
Light dusting of Sea Salt and Paprikia
6 ounce Rib Eye Steak-2 each
Marinate
1 teaspoon Vegetable Oil
Sea Salt / Paprika (lightly seasoned on Steak)
Special Garlic Guajilo Sauce
4 ounces Garlic parmesan Sauce (Sweet Baby Ray's)
4 ounces vinaigrette Dressing (AnyStore Bought Dressing is good to use)
8 ounces Guajilo Sauce (Can be bought in any Grocery Store-Dos Amigos makes their own special sauce (Gaujillo is a Pepper that has been boiled and strained)
1 teaspoon Fresh Parmesan Cheese
1 1/2 Tablespoon Chopped Fresh Garlic
cup of cut up broccoli
cup carrots
cup green pepper
cup red pepper
cup squash
Preparation:
Marinate the shrimp for 12 hours in the refrigerator
When ready to prepare -Pan sear the shrimp and rib eye steak on both sides till the steak is cooked to your desired temperature
While the steak and shrimp are cooking combine all the ingredients above for the sauce and blend them together
Steam vegetables to desired temperature
Put shrimp, steak and vegetables on plate
Pour Guajilo Sauce over Shrimp
Enjoy!
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More