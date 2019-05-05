Food & Drink

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration held on May 5. The date is observed to commemorate the Mexican Army's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862.

Oscar Garcia and Chef Esmi Ocampo from Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant restaurant joined ABC7 to talk about what the day means to them, and to share how the restaurant is celebrating.

Event Information:

Cinco de Mayo

Date: Sunday, May 5

Hours: 8am-9pm

Mexican Surf and Turf (Serves 2) with Vegetables

Ingredients:

20 Shrimp (cleaned and with tail off)_

Marinate shrimp for 12 hours in the refrigerator with

1 Teaspoon Vegetable Oil

Light dusting of Sea Salt and Paprikia

6 ounce Rib Eye Steak-2 each

Marinate

1 teaspoon Vegetable Oil

Sea Salt / Paprika (lightly seasoned on Steak)

Special Garlic Guajilo Sauce

4 ounces Garlic parmesan Sauce (Sweet Baby Ray's)

4 ounces vinaigrette Dressing (AnyStore Bought Dressing is good to use)

8 ounces Guajilo Sauce (Can be bought in any Grocery Store-Dos Amigos makes their own special sauce (Gaujillo is a Pepper that has been boiled and strained)

1 teaspoon Fresh Parmesan Cheese

1 1/2 Tablespoon Chopped Fresh Garlic

cup of cut up broccoli

cup carrots

cup green pepper

cup red pepper

cup squash

Preparation:

Marinate the shrimp for 12 hours in the refrigerator

When ready to prepare -Pan sear the shrimp and rib eye steak on both sides till the steak is cooked to your desired temperature

While the steak and shrimp are cooking combine all the ingredients above for the sauce and blend them together

Steam vegetables to desired temperature

Put shrimp, steak and vegetables on plate

Pour Guajilo Sauce over Shrimp

Enjoy!
