Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration held on May 5. The date is observed to commemorate the Mexican Army's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862.Oscar Garcia and Chef Esmi Ocampo from Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant restaurant joined ABC7 to talk about what the day means to them, and to share how the restaurant is celebrating.Date: Sunday, May 5Hours: 8am-9pmMarinate shrimp for 12 hours in the refrigerator with1 Teaspoon Vegetable OilLight dusting of Sea Salt and PaprikiaMarinate1 teaspoon Vegetable OilSea Salt / Paprika (lightly seasoned on Steak)4 ounces Garlic parmesan Sauce (Sweet Baby Ray's)4 ounces vinaigrette Dressing (AnyStore Bought Dressing is good to use)8 ounces Guajilo Sauce (Can be bought in any Grocery Store-Dos Amigos makes their own special sauce (Gaujillo is a Pepper that has been boiled and strained)1 teaspoon Fresh Parmesan Cheese1 1/2 Tablespoon Chopped Fresh Garliccup of cut up broccolicup carrotscup green peppercup red peppercup squashMarinate the shrimp for 12 hours in the refrigeratorWhen ready to prepare -Pan sear the shrimp and rib eye steak on both sides till the steak is cooked to your desired temperatureWhile the steak and shrimp are cooking combine all the ingredients above for the sauce and blend them togetherSteam vegetables to desired temperaturePut shrimp, steak and vegetables on platePour Guajilo Sauce over ShrimpEnjoy!