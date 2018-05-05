Celebrate Derby Day with mezcal mint juleps

CHICAGO (WLS) --River North restaurant Point & Feather will host a Kentucky Derby Day party Saturday featuring unique bits and beverages.
Representatives from the restaurant shared their recipe for a Mezcal Mint Julep with ABC7.
Mezcal Mint Julep
Preparation:
-2oz Pelotón de la Muerte Mezcal
- 0.5 Mint Simple Syrup
- 0.5 oz Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
- Angostura Bitters
Build the ingredients in a shaker, stir and strain into glass over fresh ice and finish with 4 dashes of Angostura Bitters and garnish with sprig of mint.
Derby Day Party
Saturday, May 5
Hours: 2:30 p.m. - end of Derby
113 W Hubbard Street
Admission: $40
Tickets available until 2:30pm
For more information: www.pointandfeatherchicago.com