Celebrate Fat Tuesday at Heaven on Seven

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fat Tuesday, a day to indulge before the beginning of Lent, is just around the corner!Heaven on Seven on Wabash, the authentic, critically acclaimed Cajun restaurant of Chef Jimmy Bannos, is celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year and is excited to celebrate Fat Tuesday with Mardi Gras food and drink specials, a live band, all-out decorations and lots of fun!Heaven on Seven will be serving Mardi Gras specials and turning up the fun with live music from Big Shoulders Brass Band.Chef Jimmy Bannos joined ABC7 to cook some New Orleans-style grub.Fat Tuesday 2020 at Heaven on SevenTuesday, February 25, 2020Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.Dinner: 5 p.m.-10 p.m.Heaven on Seven111 N. Wabash, 7th FloorChicago, IL 60602312-263-6443To learn more visit www.heavenonseven.com New Orleans Sautéed Shrimp & Tomato Gravy Over Parmesan Reggiano Grits***Please be very specific with the ingredients, measurements (in ounces, cups, etc., NOT grams/ liters) and cooking instructions.***1 C Heavy whipping creamC Water2 TBS Buttertsp Roasted Garlic Puree1/8 tsp Kosher salt1/8 tsp Freshly ground white pepperC Grits, quick-cooking1/3 C Parmesan cheese, grated2 TBS Asiago cheese, gratedIn a 3-quart saucepan, combine cream, water, butter, roasted garlic purée, salt and freshly ground white pepper. Bring to boil over medium heat. Slowly add grits, whisking continuously until incorporated. Reduce heat to low. Cook for 25 minutes, whisking often. Add cheese, stir over heat for 5 minutes, until smooth. Reserve, warm. Serves 4.Grilled Shrimp16 raw "26-30" gulf shrimp2-3 TBS olive oil2-3 TBS Jimmy's Angel Dust (see recipe)Remove tails & devein shrimp. Toss shrimp with Angel Dust and a little olive just until lightly coated. Sauté in a pan with olive oil until shrimp begin to curl and turn pink. Set aside.