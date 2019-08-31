Food & Drink

Celebrate International Bacon Day with Stan's Donuts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the one day of the year that encourages everyone to come together to appreciate a classic breakfast food: bacon!

Saturday, August 31st is International Bacon Day, and one of Chicago's favorite donut shops is celebrating in a very special way.

Rich Labriola from Stan's Donuts joined ABC7 to tell us how they are celebrating bacon!

On average a person in the U.S. will eat 18 pounds of bacon per year.

About 65-percent of Americans say bacon should be the national food, but plenty of other countries love it too!

All of Stan's 12 locations in the Chicago area are offering free maple bacon donuts in honor of International Bacon Day.

For a list of locations, visit https://stansdonuts.com/
