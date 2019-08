Celebrate International Bacon Day with Stan's Donuts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the one day of the year that encourages everyone to come together to appreciate a classic breakfast food: bacon!Saturday, August 31st is International Bacon Day, and one of Chicago's favorite donut shops is celebrating in a very special way.Rich Labriola from Stan's Donuts joined ABC7 to tell us how they are celebrating bacon!On average a person in the U.S. will eat 18 pounds of bacon per year.About 65-percent of Americans say bacon should be the national food, but plenty of other countries love it too!For a list of locations, visit https://stansdonuts.com/