Celebrate Lunar New Year at these top Vietnamese restaurants in Chicago

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese restaurants in Chicago, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!
1. Tank Noodle
Photo: lynn s./Yelp
First up is Uptown's Tank Noodle, situated at 4953 N. Broadway (between Ainslie and Argyle streets). With four stars out of 1,668 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
2. Le Colonial
Photo: sophia p./Yelp
Le Colonial, a Vietnamese and French spot in Streeterville, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,134 Yelp reviews. Head over to 57 E. Oak St. (between US Highway 41 and Rush Street) to see for yourself.
3. Little Vietnam
Photo: julie l./Yelp
Last but not least, over in Edgewater, check out Little Vietnam, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 307 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Vietnamese spot at 1132 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.