Celebrate National Chicken Month with Fry the Coop

It seems like there's a month for everything this is National Chicken month.
Joe Fontana is the owner of Fry the Coop and he joined ABC7 Tuesday to make some chicken and waffles.
Fry the Coop
Chicago - Wells Street Market Location
205 West Wacker Drive #100, Chicago, Illinois 60606
Open Monday - Friday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Oak Lawn Location
5128 W. 95th Street, Oak Lawn, Illinois 60453
Open Monday - Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday - Sunday, 12-8 p.m.
708.576.8645
Elmhurst Location
623 West North Avenue, Elmhurst, Illinois 60126
Open Monday - Saturday, 11 am-9 pm, Friday - Sunday, 12-8 pm
630.359.5223
West Town Location
Coming Soon!
1529 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60642
Link: www.frythecoop.com
Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @FrytheCoop
Name of dish: Fry the Coop's Chicken & Waffles
Ingredients:
Dry brine:
4 Breasts (boneless/skinless washed, patted dry, Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper)
Base Rub:
3 tablespoons cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
teaspoon onion powder
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Flour dredge:
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons of base rub
Spicy dip coating:
1/2 cup lard, melted and heated (or hot frying oil)
3 tablespoons cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Waffles:
1 full box of Belgium Waffle Mix
4 eggs
3 cups of water
8 oz of butter
Maple Syrup
Bacon, cooked and chopped
Pearl Sugar
Spiced Butter:
1 lbs butter, unsalted
4 tablespoons honey
4 tablespoons Base Rub
Frying oil:
Beef Tallow or Vegetable Oil
Directions:
Dry-brine the chicken: In a bowl, toss the chicken breast with 2 tablespoon Base Rub; cover and refrigerate overnight or up to 24 hours.
Make the dip and dredge: In a bowl, whisk together the buttermilk and base rub. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour and 2 teaspoons of base rub.
Dredge the chicken in the flour mixture, then dip in the buttermilk mixture, then in the flour mixture again, shaking off the excess after each step.
Heat vegetable oil in a deep pan and heat til 350 degrees. Set a wire rack on top of a rimmed baking sheet and set aside. Lower the chicken breast into the fryer and fry until crisp, 5 - 8 mins. Remove the chicken and let it drain on the rack.
Make the spicy coating: Carefully ladle melted beef tallow or frying oil into a medium heatproof bowl and whisk in the cayenne pepper, brown sugar, 3/4 teaspoon sea salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper, the paprika and garlic powder. Baste the spice mixture over the hot fried chicken and place on rack. Coat each side with additional base rub on both sides, coat thoroughly.
Spiced Butter- Leave butter out and get to room temperature. Whisk together butter, honey and spiced butter. Whisk well and set aside.
For the waffles- In a large bowl, mix together Belgium waffle mix, water, eggs, and melted. Mix well and set aside.
Preheat waffle iron to desired temperature.
Ladle the batter into a preheated waffle iron with pearl sugar and bacon. Cook the waffles until golden and crisp. Serve immediately.
