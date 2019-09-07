Food & Drink

Grill House of Northbrook celebrates National Chicken Month with special chicken menu

CHICAGO (WLS) -- September is National Chicken Month and Grill House in Northbrook is serving up a variety of chicken specials to celebrate.

Grill House is also providing free chicken menu items to all first responders on September 11th, as their way of saying thank you.

Owner Nick Drivas and Assistant Chef Vinny Avalos joined ABC7 to show off some of their chicken tasty dishes.

Name of event: National Chicken Month

Date: Entire Month of September

Hours: 10:30 am to 9pm (Monday through Saturday) and 11 am to 9 pm (Sunday)

Address: 3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook, Illinois 60062

For more information about Grill House, visit https://www.eatgrillhouse.com/
