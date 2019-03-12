Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Chicago's favorite Irish spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a ranked list of the top spots for Irish food and drink in town.
1. Wilde Bar & Restaurant
Photo: romana n./Yelp
Topping the list is Wilde Bar & Restaurant. Located at 3130 N. Broadway St. (between Briar Place and Barry Avenue) in Lakeview East, the pub and Irish spot is the most popular Irish restaurant in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 1,065 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Kendra M. wrote, "Wilde has a fantastic literary nerd atmosphere and serves high quality, upscale pub food. They also have very extensive gluten-free and vegetarian menus, which means anyone can find something to eat here."
2. Fado Irish Pub
Photo: aaron v./Yelp
Next up is River North's Fado Irish Pub, situated at 100 W. Grand Ave. (between La Salle Drive and Clark Street). With four stars out of 617 reviews on Yelp, the pub has proven to be a local favorite.
3. The Grafton
Photo: james b./Yelp
Ravenswood's The Grafton, located at 4530 N. Lincoln Ave. (between Sunnyside and Wilson avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pub and Irish spot four stars out of 497 reviews.
Yelp reviewer Bob P. noted, "Wonderful lunch by the fireplace. Guinness and beef stew was delicious. Service was excellent. Highly recommend."
4. Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
Photo: mrs. murphy & sons irish bistro/Yelp
Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro, a pub and Irish spot in North Center, is another go-to, with four stars out of 458 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3905 N. Lincoln Ave. (between Larchmont Avenue and Byron Street) to see for yourself.
5. Paddy Long's
Photo: Gerry/Yelp
Over in Lakeview, check out Paddy Long's, which has earned four stars out of 379 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Irish pub at 1028 W. Diversey Parkway (between Sheffield and Kenmore avenues).
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.