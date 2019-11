Celebrate Thanksgiving with Bub City

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sit back, relax, and let the professionals take care of Thanksgiving this year!Bub City is open for the holiday, and the restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving Feast To-Go, too.Executive Chef Christian Eckmann stopped by ABC7 to show viewers their special Thanksgiving menu.Bub City Thanksgiving: Dine In Or Order A Thanksgiving Feast To GoThursday, November 28, 201911 a.m - 8 p.m.435 N. Clark Street, Chicago$39.95 per person for dine-in on Thursday, Nov. 28.Thanksgiving Feast To Go is $32.95 per person; serves 8Advance reservations recommended for dine in. Place an order for the Thanksgiving Feast To-Go by Wednesday, November 27. Pick up in River North is Thursday, November 28 from 9 a.m - 12 p.m. Pick up in Rosemont is Thursday, November 28 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.To make reservations or to learn more about Bub City, visit bub-city.com