Food & Drink

Celebrate Thanksgiving with Bub City

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sit back, relax, and let the professionals take care of Thanksgiving this year!

Bub City is open for the holiday, and the restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving Feast To-Go, too.

Executive Chef Christian Eckmann stopped by ABC7 to show viewers their special Thanksgiving menu.

Name of event: Bub City Thanksgiving: Dine In Or Order A Thanksgiving Feast To Go

Date: Thursday, November 28, 2019

Hours: 11 a.m - 8 p.m.

Address: 435 N. Clark Street, Chicago

Admission/ Ticket Prices: $39.95 per person for dine-in on Thursday, Nov. 28.

Thanksgiving Feast To Go is $32.95 per person; serves 8

Deadline to register: Advance reservations recommended for dine in. Place an order for the Thanksgiving Feast To-Go by Wednesday, November 27. Pick up in River North is Thursday, November 28 from 9 a.m - 12 p.m. Pick up in Rosemont is Thursday, November 28 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

To make reservations or to learn more about Bub City, visit bub-city.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkriver northchicagorosemontholidaythanksgivingrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's body found in burning car in Andersonville
Dramatic photos show Chicago's disappearing beaches
UChicago Medical Center reaches tentative deal with nurses union, strike canceled
Police: 1 in custody, 2 wanted for smash and grab in West Loop
Pair wanted for attempted child luring in Marquette Park
Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade steps off Saturday
More than 2K turkeys to be given away during Chicago area giveaways
Show More
Chicago lights Christmas tree in Millennium Park
Lincoln Way Central athletic secretary charged with stealing booster club funds
3 teens in custody in fatal shooting of Portage woman
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, chilly
Goodman Theatre hosts sensory-friendly performance of 'A Christmas Carol'
More TOP STORIES News