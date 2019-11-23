Celebrate Thanksgiving with Bub City

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sit back, relax, and let the professionals take care of Thanksgiving this year!
Bub City is open for the holiday, and the restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving Feast To-Go, too.
Executive Chef Christian Eckmann stopped by ABC7 to show viewers their special Thanksgiving menu.
Name of event: Bub City Thanksgiving: Dine In Or Order A Thanksgiving Feast To Go
Date: Thursday, November 28, 2019
Hours: 11 a.m - 8 p.m.
Address: 435 N. Clark Street, Chicago
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $39.95 per person for dine-in on Thursday, Nov. 28.
Thanksgiving Feast To Go is $32.95 per person; serves 8
Deadline to register: Advance reservations recommended for dine in. Place an order for the Thanksgiving Feast To-Go by Wednesday, November 27. Pick up in River North is Thursday, November 28 from 9 a.m - 12 p.m. Pick up in Rosemont is Thursday, November 28 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
To make reservations or to learn more about Bub City, visit bub-city.com.
