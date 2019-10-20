Food & Drink

Celebrate the Fall season at All Seasons Orchard

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the defining activities of the fall season is apple picking! From apple cider, to donuts and pies, All Seasons Orchard in Woodstock has it all.

Emmy Koh and Christine Gardner from All Seasons Orchard joined ABC7 to show off their special treats for fall.

Check It Out: All Seasons Orchard Fall Festival

Date: August 31, 2019-November 3, 2019

Hours: M-F 10 am to 5 pm; Sat-Sun 10 am to 6 pm

Address: 14510 IL Rt 176, Woodstock, Ill. 600980

Admission/ Ticket Prices (2 and under are free but do not receive an apple bag):
  • Apple picking $9.50/person

  • Barnyard $10/person weekdays, $15/person weekends


For more information visit www.allseasonsorchard.com.
